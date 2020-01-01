Happy New Year 2020: Tamannaah Bhatia spends quality time with family; View PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia has welcomed the New Year along with her family members. Take a look at her latest Instagram posts.

We have officially stepped into 2020 thereby bidding goodbye to an amazing year full of memories. People all around the world have welcomed the New Year with great pomp and show and so have our beloved celebs from the entertainment industry. While some of them jetted off for enjoying holidays at exotic places, a few others chose to spend some quality time with their family members and friends. One such actress happens to be the Southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia.

Just like others, Tamannaah had her plans ready for ringing in the New Year 2020 and now she has provided us with glimpses of the same on her Instagram handle. The Petromax actress is seen spending some quality time with her family members in her latest pictures. While in one of the pictures, all of them can be seen happily posing together, in the other one, everyone can be seen sitting in some café and enjoying beverages.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest Instagram posts below:

(ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia & Gopichand's sports drama completes its first schedule; Read details)

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy co – starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The actress has been highly praised for her wonderful acting in the much – loved movie. Tamannaah has also been seen along with Yogi Babu in a horror movie Petromax. The stunning beauty has now a whole lot of upcoming projects lined up which make her one of the busiest actresses of the South film industry. Her line up of movies includes Bole Chudiyan, That is Mahalaxmi and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Credits :Instagram

Read More