Happy New Year 2021: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi pen heartwarming wishes to their fans

Welcoming the new year 2021, Tollywood celebrities including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu took to their Twitter spaces and penned heartfelt notes to their fans and followers.

As the new year is here, social media is filled with heartwarming messages from fans and celebrities who are wishing each other a prosperous year. Tollywood celebrities including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu took to their Twitter spaces and penned heartfelt notes to their fans and followers. Sharing his photo, Mahesh Babu wrote, “As we bid adieu to 2020, I would like to thank each one of you for coming together and fighting these challenging times. This year has been difficult but I'm glad we sailed through it. Here's to better tomorrow and I'm certain the new year holds great things for all of us.”

Ram Charan, who recently announced that he has tested positive for COVID 19, wrote on his Twitter space, “The year has been an unberable and tough one for everyone in many ways. But we have risen from it stronger and wiser. May our bonds continue to grow.”

See the Tweets here:

Happy and Healthy 2021 to each and every one of you !!! pic.twitter.com/8fSRUd1mbp — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 31, 2020

అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2021

Wishing a Very Happy, Healthy & Fulfilling New Year 2021 for you and all your dear ones! pic.twitter.com/ckNl8jNdKp — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 31, 2020

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared an audio on his Twitter space, where he thanked the year 2020 for making people stronger. He also expressed his hope that a vaccine for COVID 19 will be launched in the year 2021 and welcomed the new year with hope and happiness. He later wished his fans and followers. He said, “Wish you and your family a very happy, healthy and fulfilling new year. God bless you all.” Other celebrities who wished their fans are Jr NTR, Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal to name a few.

