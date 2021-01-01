Happy New Year 2021: Samantha Akkineni shares her first photo of the year on Instagram with Naga Chaitanya

In the photo, Samantha Akkineni can be seen planting a peck on Naga Chaitanya's cheek as the latter can be seen holding her tight.

As celebrities are sharing their photos and wishing their fans and followers on New Year, social media is filled with messages of love and hope. South star Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared her first photo of the year with her husband Naga Chaitanya. In the photo, she can be seen planting a kiss on his cheek, while he can be seen holding on to her tight. Sharing the photo, Samantha wished her followers a happy new year.

Before this, the couple made the headlines after they went on a holiday to Maldives for Naga Chaitanya’s birthday. Photos of them enjoying the vacation were all over the internet last month. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Love Story by Sekhar Kamula. The film has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Recently, it was reported that the film was wrapped up after a brisk pace of shooting schedule.

See the post here:

Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, has two films in her kitty so far. One of the films is directed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, who directed Game Over and Maya. The film also stars Prasanna and Prashanth in key roles. She also has Kollywood film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. While no details about the film are revealed so far, it is expected that updates will be out soon.

Credits :Instagram

