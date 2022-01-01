Happy New Year 2022: Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi to Dhanush, South celebs send wishes to fans

As we all ring in 2022 with hope for health, prosperity and mental peace, the team of Pinkvilla would like to wish you all the very best for this coming year. Several celebs have taken to social media to wish their fans on the occasion. To begin with, Mohanlal shared a poster of his upcoming movie Alone along with the caption, “Team “Alone” wishing all of you a Happy New Year.” In the poster, the actor is seen sitting on

his bed and looking out of the room widow. Also Rana Daggubati wished everyone with a new poster of his latest venture Virata Parvam, alongside Sai Pallavi. The poster shows Sai Pallavi enjoying the water amid a strong pour.

Mohanlal and Rana Daggubati's posts:

Vijay Sethupathi took to Instagram to wish his fans. He treated his fans with the latest poster from his film, Kadaisi Vivasayi. The poster was captioned as,” Kadaisi Vivasayi team wishes everyone a Happy New year 2022.” The poster features an old man sitting under a tree as Vijay Sethupathi passes by carrying heavy bags. Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a still from his next, Bro Daddy. He wished his fans with the post, “Happy New Year from Eesho John Kattady! @brodaddymovie”. Prithviraj Sukumaran is enjoying a bike ride in the click from his film with Mohanlal.

Vijay Sethupathi and Prithviraj Sukumaran's posts:

Dhanush also took to Twitter to wish his fans. He wrote as, “Wishing you all a very happy new year. God bless”