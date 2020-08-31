Happy Onam 2020: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Dhanush send heartfelt wishes to their fans

Onam marks the beginning of the harvest season for Malayalis, and it is a ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam.

On the occasion of Onam, several celebrities are taking to social media and wishing their fans. Onam marks the beginning of the harvest season for Malayalis, and it is a ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam. According to Hindu mythology, the demon king Mahabali visits earth on the tenth day. Mahabali was known to be a king, whose only objective was the well-being of his people. Malayalis celebrate the festival with a nine-course feast called Onasadya.

To wish their fans, South celebrities took to social media and posted heartfelt messages. Dhanush took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Onam. May this festival bring abundant joy, immense prosperity and good health in all our lives." "Wishing you all a very Happy Onam! May this day bring lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Stay safe," Mahesh Babu shared on his Twitter space. Manjima Mohan shared a photo of herself in a traditional Kerala saree and wrote, “Happy Onam”.

Sharing an image of a boat and Mahabali’s umbrella, Allu Arjun wrote, “I wish everyone a prosperous and happy Onam.” Nivetha Thomas, who has been appearing in sensational movies from the South, requested everyone to be kind to each other while wishing her fans during the Onam festival. Anupama Parameshwaran shared a photo of herself in a traditional saree and wished her fans a happy Onam.

