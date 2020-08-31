  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Onam 2020: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Dhanush send heartfelt wishes to their fans

Onam marks the beginning of the harvest season for Malayalis, and it is a ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam.
15757 reads Mumbai
Happy Onam 2020 Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Dhanush send heartfelt wishes to their fansHappy Onam 2020: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Dhanush send heartfelt wishes to their fans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the occasion of Onam, several celebrities are taking to social media and wishing their fans. Onam marks the beginning of the harvest season for Malayalis, and it is a ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam. According to Hindu mythology, the demon king Mahabali visits earth on the tenth day. Mahabali was known to be a king, whose only objective was the well-being of his people. Malayalis celebrate the festival with a nine-course feast called Onasadya. 

To wish their fans, South celebrities took to social media and posted heartfelt messages. Dhanush took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Onam. May this festival bring abundant joy, immense prosperity and good health in all our lives." "Wishing you all a very Happy Onam! May this day bring lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Stay safe," Mahesh Babu shared on his Twitter space. Manjima Mohan shared a photo of herself in a traditional Kerala saree and wrote, “Happy Onam”.

See the Tweets here:






Also Read: Tovino Thomas shares a beautiful photo with his newborn son and family members as he sends Onam wishes to fans

Sharing an image of a boat and Mahabali’s umbrella, Allu Arjun wrote, “I wish everyone a prosperous and happy Onam.” Nivetha Thomas, who has been appearing in sensational movies from the South, requested everyone to be kind to each other while wishing her fans during the Onam festival. Anupama Parameshwaran shared a photo of herself in a traditional saree and wished her fans a happy Onam.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement