Happy Onam: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly and other celebs wish their fans on festive day

Several celebrities are taking to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Onam. It is a festival for Malayali as they embark on it as New Year. Onam is the harvest festival, particularly celebrated in the state of Kerala and Malayalis across the globe. On this auspicious occasion, Malayalis decorate every home and workspace with flower rangoli, choose to wear ethnic outfits and make an elaborate spread for lunch as part of Onam Sadhya for their family members, friends and well-wishers. Many celebs are posting pics of themselves clad in traditional Kerala saree and lungis. Some of the celebs are also giving a sneak peek into their yummy dishes plated on a banana leaf.

From Tollywood to Mollyoowd, actors all across the globe are taking to social media to wish fans a happy Onam. Malayalam celebs like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran and many other celebs have also posted pics from their festive celebration to wish fans. Check out Onam wishes here:

Happy Onam! Wishing you all an abundance of happiness, peace and togetherness this day and always. Stay safe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 21, 2021

HAPPY ONAM!!!

Onaashamsakal to all the brothers and sisters! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) August 21, 2021

May this Onam bring you a life full of prosperity.

Happy Onam pic.twitter.com/wk0nJwawDx — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) August 21, 2021

1111111111111