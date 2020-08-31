  1. Home
Happy Onam: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kamal Haasan & others wish their fans on this special occasion

Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Jayasurya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly and others wished their fans Happy Onam.
Onam is a yearly cultural festival celebrated in South India, particularly, in the state of Kerala and among the Malayalis. As we all know Indian's love festivals and every occasion in the country is celebrated with equal happiness and enthusiasm. Social media is filled with wishes to celebrate this special occasion. Many celebrities from the South Indian Film industry took to social media and wished their fans 'Happy Onam'. Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Jayasurya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly and others wished their fans Happy Onam.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Onam marks the beginning of prosperity and happiness for every Malayalee around the world. It is one festival that transcends its own connotations. May life become colourful and joyful again soon."

Nivin Pauly shared a picture of him wearing a traditional outfit to celebrate the occasion and wrote, "Wish you all a very Happy Onam." 

Mohanlal shared a video that has a voice of the superstar as requests fans to maintain social distancing and pray for better tomorrow. He says in the video, "At a time when we have to maintain social distancing and remain at home, I wish everyone a happy, prosperous and above all, a healthy Onam."

“ Happy Onam “  @nithinnarayanan_ @sarithajayasurya_designstudio

Happy onam from us to you all

Also Read: PHOTOS: Nayanthara heads to her hometown Kochi with Vignesh Shivan for Onam celebrations 

It is believed that Onam is celebrated to honour King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit the state at the time of the festival.

Here's wishing everyone, Happy Onam! 

Credits :Twitter

