Happy Pongal: Vijay's Bigil to Dhanush's Asuran, Tamil films to see on Sun TV & other channels this Sankranti

The celebrations have kick-started as the first festival of the year, Makar Sankranti has begun. Makar Sankranti also celebrated as Pongal marks the beginning of the Sun’s northward shift called Uttarayan. A new year and a new decade has kick-started, so here we bring the list of Tamil movies to watch this harvest festival. With Pongal celebrations have begun all over, a few entertainment TV channels are set to screens big movies. Sun TV and Vijay TV (Star Vijay) among the other top TV channels will premiere three big movies for the coming few days.

Bigil, Namma Veettu Pillai and Sangathamizhan will be aired on Sun TV. Bigil will be aired on January 15 at 6.30 PM, on the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai will be telecast at 6:30 PM on January 16. Among other big films, Sangathamizhan, Thala Ajith's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta will be telecasted for the next few days during the same time slot. Like every year, the audience will be in a treat with some amazing big films that released in 2019.

On the other hand, Vijay TV will feature Dhanush's Asuran at 11 am on January 15, while Samantha Akkineni's Oh! Baby will be aired on the same day at 2.30 PM. Tamannaah Bhatia's Petromax will be out for the audience on TV at 6 PM and Jyothika's Jackpot at 9 PM.

January 17: Dharmaprabhu (11 AM), Kalakalappu (3 PM) and Sangathamaizhan (6 PM).

• January 18: Thozha (11 AM), Kodi (3 PM) and Viswasam (6 PM).

• January 19: Thillalangad (11 PM), Maasu Engira Maasilaman (3 PM) and Petta (6 PM).

2.0, Thumbaa and Irumbu Thirai On Zee TV

• January 15: 2.0 (10.30 PM) and Kennedy Club (1.30 PM).

• January 16: Kanaa (11 AM) and Thumbaa (4 PM).

• January 17: Vandha Rajavadhan Varunven (9 AM) and Irumbu Thirai (3 PM).

