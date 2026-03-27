Happy Raj Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching GV Prakash Kumar’s romantic comedy film

Happy Raj, starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role, was released in theaters on March 27, 2026. Directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian, here’s what netizens have to say about the romantic comedy film.

Happy Raj Twitter Review

A user took to social media and wrote that Happy Raj had strong hero and heroine characterization and performances. The user added that GV Prakash Kumar’s performance in the emotional scenes was excellent and highlighted the importance of relationships, love, and care. They also mentioned that the father–son bond was strong, the father sentiment was at its peak, and the love scenes were good. Overall, they described the film as excellent.

Another netizen commented that Happy Raj marked a solid comeback for GV Prakash Kumar. They said that the first half was highly entertaining, with comedy that worked well and a strong love portion, along with a “banger” interval block. They added that the second half was less fun but had a lot of emotional moments, especially in the last 30 minutes.

A third user wrote that Happy Raj was a case of wasted potential, stating that nothing really worked. They criticized the direction as random and felt that GV Prakash Kumar’s acting, writing, and overall execution were flawed, although they acknowledged that the songs were good.

A fourth netizen remarked that it had been a long time since they had seen such a film in theaters and praised GV Prakash Kumar’s mass appeal. They noted that the first half of Happy Raj was engaging and said that audiences in theaters seemed happy. They also described the interval block and song as unexpected.

Here are the tweets:

More about Happy Raj

Happy Raj follows a young man who has faced repeated failures in love. No matter how hard he tries, he keeps getting rejected and cannot understand why. Just as he begins to lose hope, he meets a girl who genuinely likes him, bringing happiness into his life. However, she has one important condition: he must win over her parents through his own. This leads to many funny and confusing situations.

The film stars GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role, with former actor Abbas returning to the big screen. Additionally, the movie features Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, and others in key roles.

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