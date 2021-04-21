  1. Home
Happy Ram Navami: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty send their heartwarming wishes to fans

Extending their wishes to their fans and followers, cleebrities shared photos of lord Ram on the occasion of Ram Navami.
2462 reads Mumbai
Happy Ram Navami: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty send their heartwarming wishes to fans
On the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrities and their fans have shared their wishes on social media. Sharing photos of Lord Ram and extending their wishes, South celebrities have grabbed the attention of their fans. Tollywood Superstars including Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Nithiin Anushka Shetty and Sai Dharam Tej have shared their heart warming wishes on the auspicious day. Their fans took to the comments section and shared their wishes too.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing you all a happy Rama Navami. Stay safe everyone”. Nithiin, on the other hand, shared a photo of Lord Ram and extended his wish. He wrote, “Wish you all a very happy Rama Navami! Jai Shree Ram”. Samantha Akkineni shared a photo from the great epic Ramayan and shared her wishes. Anushka Shetty shared a photo of herself in a traditional saree and wrote, “Wish you all a very happy Rama Navami! Jai Shree Ram”.



Meanwhile, a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan from his upcoming yet to be titled film was released on the occasion of Ram Navami. The makers have released a video, which shows us a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan. It has also been revealed that Dulquer’s name in the film will be Lieutenant Ram in the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial. On the other hand, fans of Prabhas expressed their disappointment as no update about Adipurush was made by the makers. Yesterday, the unofficial Twitter handle of Adipurush announced that an update will be revealed today at 7:11 AM. However, no such announcement was made.

