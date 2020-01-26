Happy Republic Day: Mahesh Babu shares about meeting soldiers; Says 'Huge salute to the nation's heroes'

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared about his meeting with soldiers during the shooting of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu played the role of Major Ajay Krishna in his latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor played a very powerful role and it highly impressed the audience. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film received immense response from the audience and critics alike. On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared about his meeting with soldiers during the shooting of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The superstar, who is currently holidaying in New York, made sure to celebrate the day by sharing a post on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "It was such an honour meeting all the brave soldiers. This was undoubtedly one of my most memorable days! Huge salute to the nation's heroes who continue to protect us everyday #SarileruMeekevvaru #HappyRepublicDay!." India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today, January 26 in the national capital and all across the nation. Mahesh Babu, despite not being in India, made sure to send 'Happy Republic Day' wishes to everyone in India. Check out the post below:

The story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian army portrayed by Mahesh Babu. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead Samskruthi. The film also has Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

Credits :Instagram

