Happy Republic Day: Mohanlal, Anushka Shetty and other South stars extend 71st Republic Day wishes

South celebs like Mohanlal, Anushka Shetty, Nithiin, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu extended 71st Republic Day wishes on twitter.
Happy Republic Day: Mohanlal, Anushka Shetty and other South stars extend 71st Republic Day wishes
India is proudly celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, January 26, 2020. Every Indian has been extending Republic Day wishes on social media. The Indians have been pouring their hearts out for the country by sharing pictures of National flag. Wishing his fans on Republic Day, Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Celebrate our Republic, everyday. We, the People are its custodians, empowered by its constitution. We will pledge to keep vigil on the liberty that this Republic has granted us. The Nation will rise to more glory if only we decide, not when we divide." 

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty shared a picture of her dancing Bharatnatyam with National flag in the backdrop. She wrote, "Wishing every Indian a very Happy Republic Day Jaihind  RepublicDay2020." Other South celebs like Mohanlal, Nithiin, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu extended 71st Republic Day wishes on twitter. 

Varun Tej tweeted, "justice, liberty, equality, fraternity. Let us see a dream on this Republic Day One Nation, One Vision, and One Identity. Happy Republic Day 2020." 

Wishing every Indian a very Happy Republic Day Jaihind  RepublicDay2020

Mahesh Babu, on the occasion of January 26, recollected the moment he spent with soldiers while shooting for his latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu wrote, "It was such an honour meeting all the brave soldiers. This was undoubtedly one of my most memorable days! A huge salute to the nation's heroes who continue to protect us everyday #SarileruMeekevvaru #HappyRepublicDay!." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

