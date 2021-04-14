Happy Tamil New Year 2021: Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Santhosh Narayanan share heartwarming wishes

As people from Tamil Nadu are celebrating the New Year, celebrities took to their social media spaces and wished their fans and followers.

On the occasion of Tamil New Year’s Day, social media is filled with wishes from celebrities and the public. Sharing photos of their celebrations, people have taken the social media by a storm. Celebrities including Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Santhosh Narayanan have shared their Tamil New Year wishes on social media. Keerthy shared a photo which was posted by her sister on her Instagram story and sent her wishes to her fans and followers.

Aishwarya Rajesh, who is one of the critically acclaimed actresses of the South entertainment industry, wrote on her Twitter space, “May this new year bring in hope, happiness and health into all our homes! Here's wishing you all a very happy, prosperous and blessed Tamil New Year! Iniya Tamizh puthaandu nal vazhthukal!!!” Her fans took to the comments section and shared their wishes to the actress. Kollywood’s sensational actor Arun Vijay shared his photo on the special occasion and shared his New Year wishes to his fans.

See the Tweets here:

இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள் என் அன்பு உள்ளங்களே ! — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) April 14, 2021

May this new year bring in hope, happiness and health into all our homes! Here's wishing you all a very happy, prosperous and blessed Tamil New Year! Iniya Tamizh puthaandu nal vazhthukal!!! — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) April 14, 2021

The actor, who has a huge line up of films in his kitty, has flaunted his chiselled body in the photo. Popular music composer Santhosh Narayanan took to his Twitter space and wrote, “Happy Tamil New Year to all my dear fans”. Apart from the Tamil New Year wishes, celebrities from the Mollywood industry are sharing their Vishu wishes too. Yesterday, social media was filled with Ugadi wishes from Tollywood celebrities and new announcements of films were also made.

