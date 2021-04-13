Happy Ugadi 2021: Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, and Anushka Shetty share photos & send heartwarming wishes

Pooja Hegde shared an adorable video while wishing her fans, Anushka Shetty shared a photo and sent her Ugadi wishes.

On the occasion of Ugadi, celebrities from the T Town have been sending their heartwarming wishes to their fans. While some have released their first look posters, others have announced their new films on the auspicious occasion. Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter space and shared her best wishes along with a video. Sharing it, the pan Indian star wrote, “Happy New Year to all Celebrating! From my heart to yours”. Pooja was seen in a traditional saree as she sent her wishes.

Popular and sensational actress Ramya Krishnan wrote, “Here's wishing everyone good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.” Vishnu Manchu shared his family photos and wrote, “Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones. Wishing you all Prosperity Happiness and Laughter. Much love to all of you from Ariaana, Viviana, Avram, Ayra, Viranica and me.” Lakshmi Rai shared her photo and wrote, “Happy Ugadi Everyone God Bless”

Credits :TwitterInstagram

