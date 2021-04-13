  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Ugadi 2021: Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, and Anushka Shetty share photos & send heartwarming wishes

Pooja Hegde shared an adorable video while wishing her fans, Anushka Shetty shared a photo and sent her Ugadi wishes.
5909 reads Mumbai
Happy Ugadi 2021: Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, and Anushka Shetty share photos & send heartwarming wishes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the occasion of Ugadi, celebrities from the T Town have been sending their heartwarming wishes to their fans. While some have released their first look posters, others have announced their new films on the auspicious occasion. Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter space and shared her best wishes along with a video. Sharing it, the pan Indian star wrote, “Happy New Year to all Celebrating! From my heart to yours”. Pooja was seen in a traditional saree as she sent her wishes.

Apart from her video wish, Pooja Hegde treated her fans with an unexpected poster from Acharya. In the new poster, she was seen striking a romantic pose with Ram Charan. Pooja and Ram Charan will be seen playing extended cameo roles in the Chiranjeevi starrer. Anushka Shetty shared an image collage along with her Ugadi wishes. She wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi / Gudi Padwa”. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, shared the photo of a Khalash and sent his Ugadi wishes to his fans and followers.






Also Read: Allu Arjun gets papped in Hyderabad as he drives his swanky car; See PHOTOS

Popular and sensational actress Ramya Krishnan wrote, “Here's wishing everyone good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.” Vishnu Manchu shared his family photos and wrote, “Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones. Wishing you all Prosperity Happiness and Laughter. Much love to all of you from Ariaana, Viviana, Avram, Ayra, Viranica and me.” Lakshmi Rai shared her photo and wrote, “Happy Ugadi Everyone God Bless”

Credits :TwitterInstagram

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde to join Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan today in Rajahmundry for her cameo in Acharya
PHOTOS: Mammootty, Chiranjeevi to Samantha Akkineni; South stars who revisited old hobbies during lockdown
Pooja Hegde, Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty: South actresses with makeup free looks
Anushka Shetty rejects Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya owing to a lacklustre role? Find Out
Best and Worst dressed South celebs of week: Anushka Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh to Pooja Hegde & Kajal Aggarwal
Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 Full Winners List: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde win big