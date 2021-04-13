Happy Ugadi 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Pothineni share heartwarming wishes for fans

Tollywood’s superstars took to their social media spaces and extended their wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion of Ugadi.

On the occasion of Ugadi, fans and celebrities have been sharing their heartwarming wishes on social media. Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Pothineni have taken to social media to send their heartwarming Ugadi wishes. While the occasion by itself is a celebration to people, wishes from their favourite stars have made it even more special and fans are taking to the comments section to extend their wishes too.

Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter space, “Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe”. Allu Arjun shared an image of a Khalasam and shared his wishes to his fans and followers. Jr NTR wrote, “Here is to wishing everyone a happy Ugadi”. He also shared the special poster of RRR along with Ram Charan, which was released by the makers of the SS Rajamouli on the occasion.

