  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Ugadi 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Pothineni share heartwarming wishes for fans

Tollywood’s superstars took to their social media spaces and extended their wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion of Ugadi.
985 reads Mumbai
Happy Ugadi 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Pothineni share heartwarming wishes for fans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the occasion of Ugadi, fans and celebrities have been sharing their heartwarming wishes on social media. Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Pothineni have taken to social media to send their heartwarming Ugadi wishes. While the occasion by itself is a celebration to people, wishes from their favourite stars have made it even more special and fans are taking to the comments section to extend their wishes too.

Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter space, “Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe”. Allu Arjun shared an image of a Khalasam and shared his wishes to his fans and followers. Jr NTR wrote, “Here is to wishing everyone a happy Ugadi”. He also shared the special poster of RRR along with Ram Charan, which was released by the makers of the SS Rajamouli on the occasion.



Also Read: SS Rajamouli’s RRR team sends out Ugadi wishes to fans with a new poster featuring Ram Charan & Jr NTR

Popular Tollywood star Ram Pothineni wrote in his Twitter space, “Wishing you all a happy Ugadi. Seeing so many people close to me getting affected by Covid… please stay safe & wear a mask.” Singer Chinmayi shared her wish and took an oath to not consume commercialised cow’s milk. She wrote, “Happy Ugadi. This day on, I am making a conscious switch to not using commercial cow’s milk or derived products in processed foods, as much as possible. I cannot unsee those videos. As soon as I figure how to switch completely, I intend to do so as well.”

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s wives look ravishing as they all get spotted in the city; See photos
PHOTOS: Jr NTR, wife Lakshmi Pranathi & Mahesh Babu with Namrata Shirodkar attend Sukumar's family function
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha; THESE cuties are ruling our hearts and how
Valentine's Day: Mahesh Babu gets a handwritten note from daughter; Allu Arjun thanks his wife for a cute gift
Happy Birthday Sukumar: Allu Arjun wishes his 'darling'; Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna wish him happiness
Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Mahesh Babu sends wishes to the director; Jr NTR shares PHOTO with him