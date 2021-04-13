Happy Ugadi 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Pothineni share heartwarming wishes for fans
On the occasion of Ugadi, fans and celebrities have been sharing their heartwarming wishes on social media. Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Pothineni have taken to social media to send their heartwarming Ugadi wishes. While the occasion by itself is a celebration to people, wishes from their favourite stars have made it even more special and fans are taking to the comments section to extend their wishes too.
Happy Ugadi.
This day on, I am making a conscious switch to not using commercial cow’s milk or derived products in processed foods, as much as possible. I cannot unsee those videos. As soon as I figure how to switch completely, I intend to do so as well.
1/2
— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 13, 2021
Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 13, 2021
మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ ప్లవ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు#HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/6COITJLoDP
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 13, 2021
Wishing you all a happy Ugadi.
Seeing so many people close to me getting affected by Covid..please stay safe & wear a mask.
Love..#RAPO
— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) April 13, 2021
Popular Tollywood star Ram Pothineni wrote in his Twitter space, “Wishing you all a happy Ugadi. Seeing so many people close to me getting affected by Covid… please stay safe & wear a mask.” Singer Chinmayi shared her wish and took an oath to not consume commercialised cow’s milk. She wrote, “Happy Ugadi. This day on, I am making a conscious switch to not using commercial cow’s milk or derived products in processed foods, as much as possible. I cannot unsee those videos. As soon as I figure how to switch completely, I intend to do so as well.”