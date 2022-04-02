Happy Ugadi 2022: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde & more send heartwarming wishes to fans

Today is the auspicious occasion of Ugadi and celebrities from the South film fraternity have been sending their heartfelt wishes to fans on social media. While the F3 makers dropped new film posters, others like Megastar Chiranjeevi posted pics in an ethnic look to wish the fans. Superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wished his fans as, “Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi! May this day usher in love, harmony, and prosperity!”

Radhe Shyam actress, Pooja Hegde penned on the micro-blogging site, “Today on #HinduNewYear let’s celebrate this auspicious day together Somewhere as #GudiPadwa somewhere as #Ugadi somewhere as #chetichand somewhere as #Navratri and somewhere as #Navreh I wish a very Happy New Year to every Hindu today”. National Award-winning star Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Andariki #Ugadi Subhakankshalu! May this auspicious day bring you and your family light and happiness!” Meanwhile, Karthi Tweeted, “Andarikki #Ugadi Subakankshalu! Wishing you all prosperity and best of health!” Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also posted a wish on social media, “Happy Ugadi people We welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the world of ANIMAL to play Geetanjali”. Many other celebs also penned wishes for their supporters.

Check out the posts below:

On another note, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Gudi Padwa on the sets of her upcoming Hindi flick, Babli Bouncer along with director Madhur Bhandarkar and the team. Tamannaah and the filmmaker can be seen posing in vibrant turbans as they indulge in festivities. Sharing the pictures from the on-set celebrations, the actress wrote on Instagram, “Thank you Madhur Sir for always adding festivities to our workdays”.

Also Read: Vikrant Rona Teaser: Kiccha Sudeep looks intimidating as ‘Lord of the Dark’; Film to be out on July 28