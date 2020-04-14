Share your Lockdown Story
Happy Vishu 2020: Sunny Leone, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal & other celebs wish the fans; Urge them to stay safe

As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal and Sunny Leone among others requested their fans to stay safe and celebrate Vishu festival at home.
Happy Vishu 2020: Sunny Leone, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal & other celebs wish the fans; Urge them to stay safe
Vishu marks the beginning of a new year for the Malayalis and this year, it is celebrated on April 14. As per the Malayali tradition, friends and family members gather and celebrate the occasion with special food. Many celebrities from the film industry are sending their best Vishu wishes to fans on social media. As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal and Sunny Leone among others requested their fans to stay safe and celebrate the festival with family members at home. Sharing a video on Twitter, Hansika Motwani wished Happy Tamil New Year to fans and wrote, "May this new year keep us safe, healthy and happy!" 

On the occasion of Vishu, Sunny Leone also sent her wishes to fans. The stunner wished all a ‘Safe Vishu’ and also requested everyone to stay at home. Mohanlal also extended his heartfelt wishes by sharing a video on Instagram. He wrote, "Vishu Wishes...#StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing #Covid19 #vishu #vishu2020." 

Actress Kajal Aggarwal also wrote a beautiful message as she celebrates the festival with family. The stunner tweeted, "Wishing you all a Happy Vaisakhi and Vishu! May this year bring great happiness and prosperity... Stay home and celebrate the onset of the harvest season with your family and loved ones." 

The festival marks the first day of Medam, the ninth month in the solar calendar followed in Kerala. It therefore always falls in the middle of April in the Gregorian calendar on 14th or 15th April every year. 

Check out Twitter wishes below: 

