Happy Vishu 2021: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas post photos and send their wishes to fans

Taking to their social media spaces, Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas have sent their heartwarming Vishu wishes to their fans and followers.

On the occasion of Vishu, Mollywood’s megastar Mohanlal and actor Tovino Thomas shared their heartwarming wishes to fans and followers. While Mohanlal shared the photo of a Vishu Kani, Tovino Thomas shared a graphic image which represents the occasion. While the state of Kerala is celebrating Vishu, people in Tamil Nadu are celebrating Tamil New Year and the social media is filled with wishes from celebrities and fans alike.

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas was last seen in the adventurous drama Kala. He has a lineup of films in his pipeline including Minnal Murali, Kaala, Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph went on floors in December last year. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Ajayante Randam Moshanam, on the other hand, will be directed by Jithin Lal who worked on films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×