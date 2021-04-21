Happy Wednesday: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Sayyeshaa; All things positive by celebs to look at
As the nation is slowly going back to the lockdown mode with the second wave of COVID 19, people are in need of cheerful things more than ever to spread positivity. Well, it does make one happy to see photos and videos that celebrities post on social media. Starting from their determined workout regime to their playful photos, it has always lifted up our spirits when we see our favoutie celebrities share their whereabouts on social media.
With the film makers postponing move releases and theatre owners shutting down the cinema halls to contain the COVID 19 situation, we have brought to you a few posts of celebrities where they have shared their cheerful day with us on social media. While some of these posts have celebrities having a fun time at home, others send positive vibes. Sayyeshaa’s video proves a point the one has to keep trying with determination in order to succeed in life.
On the other hand, Allu Arjun’s happy photo as a dotting father to his daughter Arha sets an example of how one must always keep family before everything else. The post shared by Rashmika Mandanna shows the actress shaking a leg gracefully. Some of these posts have also made us motivated and given us goals to live a happy life. Take a look at them right here to break the mid week and quarantine blues.
1. When Pearle Maany shared the photo of her baby Nila
2. Shruti Haasan spoke about anxiety and shared a virtual hug to all her followers along with this beautiful
3. Lakshmi Manchu set us goals on how one must be determined, when she shared this swag photo
4. Allu Arjun and Arha had a beautiful father-daughter moment in this photo and it made us all go aww
5. Sayyeshaa’s latest video speaks about the importance of body positivity
6. Rashmika Mandanna made our day with this cheerful video
7. Lakshmi Manchu’s adorable video with all the other ‘little Manchus’ or should we say ‘munchkins’