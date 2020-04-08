Share your Lockdown Story
#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun: Fans flood social media with heartwarming messages for the Stylish Star

The actor who is fondly known as Stylish Star for his impeccable fashion statement and swag is receiving heart-warming messages from fans across the world, on Twitter for his birthday.
The south star Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday today. The actor who is fondly known as Stylish Star for his impeccable fashion statement and swag is receiving heart-warming messages from fans across the world, on Twitter for his birthday. The actor who featured in the blockbuster film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has a massive fan following on his social media accounts. Fans and film audiences have flooded Twitter with messages wishing the S/O Satyamurthy actor a very happy birthday. The fans of the southern star made sure they trend the #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun on Twitter to showcase their love and affection for the actor. Allu Arjun received a lot of appreciation and praise for his brilliant performance in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial titled, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The audience members gave the film a thundering response at the box office. The south flick saw Allu Arjun played the titular role, and actress Pooja Hegde was seen as the female lead of the southern family drama. Allu Arjun's film turned to be a mega-hit among the fans and audiences who are now looking forward to AA20. This film is helmed by director Sukumar and the fans are very excited about the film.

Check out the posts on Twitter:

The fans have a lot of expectations from AA20 as it brings together the dynamic duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The south star Allu Arjun has been sharing a lot of candid pictures and videos from his time home, with his kids and the fans are delighted to see it. The fans have shared heartfelt posts on Twitter to express their love and fondness for the actor on his birthday.

