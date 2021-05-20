#HappyBirthdayLalettan trends online as fans shower Mohanlal with wishes ahead of his birthday
Ahead of Mohanlal’s birthday tomorrow, social media is filled with wishes to the actor. While some fans are sharing Common Display Pictures, others are sharing throwback photos and videos of the actor. With this, #HappyBirthdayLalettan is trending on the micro blogging website Twitter. It is expected that updates about his next films will be made by the makers tomorrow to celebrate his birthday and to treat his fans.
Just 190K For 1M
Make It Fast
The Complete Actor #HappyBirthdayLalettan #Lalettan61 @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/anPXnC6K8g
— Mohanlal Fans Club (@MohanlalMFC) May 20, 2021
Wishing A Very Happy Birthday to Icon Of Malayalam Industry, Talented & dedication Actor @Mohanlal
Wishes From #Prabhas Fans #HappyBirthdayLalettan #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/3tWRceSxSU
— Prabhas Memes™ (@Prabhas_Memes) May 20, 2021
Started Cinema Carrier as Villan now he is the Brand of Malayalam Film Industry#HappyBirthdayLalettan#Mohanlal @Mohanlal #Aarattu pic.twitter.com/lfIuzXD42S
— Thala Gang (@ThalaGangLFA) May 20, 2021
42 years ago a young actor made his screen debut in the role of a villain that the audience loved to hate in Manjil Virinja Pookkal. It did not take the movie camera long to fall in love with that rare talent.#HappyBirthdayLalettan #Mohanlal @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/F8fl1dSxaj
— AJAY SANKAR V.S (@AJAYSANKARVS3) May 20, 2021
Happy to launch our dearest Complete actor - @Mohanlal sir's B'day Common DP . Wishing a Great Happy Birthday to the Labled King of Mollyawood & the Valute legendric actor @Mohanlal sir on Behalf of all KERALA @actorvijay Fans.#HappyBirthdayLalettan | #MASTER pic.twitter.com/KARRbGMha1
— KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_OfficiaI) May 20, 2021
Also Read: Pooja Hegde has got sweetest birthday wish for Jr NTR; Shares unseen PHOTOS with his son Abhay Ram
It is anticipated that Mohanlal will play the role of a man guarding an ancient treasure belonging to D’Gama and waiting for the rightful heir to hand it over to. The film will also have Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The film was launched in a grand event recently which was attended by Mollywood celebrities including Prithviraj and Mammootty. It is expected that more updates about the film will be made by the makers soon after the the second wave of the pandemic is contained.
Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.