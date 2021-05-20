  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#HappyBirthdayLalettan trends online as fans shower Mohanlal with wishes ahead of his birthday

It is expected that updates about his next films will be made by the makers tomorrow to celebrate his birthday and to treat his fans.
4924 reads Mumbai
#HappyBirthdayLalettan trends online as fans shower Mohanlal with wishes ahead of his birthday #HappyBirthdayLalettan trends online as fans shower Mohanlal with wishes ahead of his birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ahead of Mohanlal’s birthday tomorrow, social media is filled with wishes to the actor. While some fans are sharing Common Display Pictures, others are sharing throwback photos and videos of the actor. With this, #HappyBirthdayLalettan is trending on the micro blogging website Twitter. It is expected that updates about his next films will be made by the makers tomorrow to celebrate his birthday and to treat his fans.

On the work front, Mohanlal is looking forward to the release of his films Aaraattu with director B. Unnikrishnan and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan. Even before the film’s release, Marakkar made the headlines after it bagged the National Film Award. Several celebrities congratulated the makers for the award. Mohanlal is also making his directorial debut. Titled Barroz, the film is touted to be a children’s 3D fantasy thriller, the film has been generating interest in the past couple of weeks.





Also Read: Pooja Hegde has got sweetest birthday wish for Jr NTR; Shares unseen PHOTOS with his son Abhay Ram

It is anticipated that Mohanlal will play the role of a man guarding an ancient treasure belonging to D’Gama and waiting for the rightful heir to hand it over to. The film will also have Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The film was launched in a grand event recently which was attended by Mollywood celebrities including Prithviraj and Mammootty. It is expected that more updates about the film will be made by the makers soon after the the second wave of the pandemic is contained.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Mohanlal wishes Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he takes oath; Hopes for new changes in all sectors
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sets of the Mohanlal hosted show sealed for violating lockdown ban
Mohanlal led Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 to be extended for two more weeks; Finale expected in June first week
Ace Scriptwriter Dennis Joseph is no more; Mohanlal pens an emotional note as he offers condolences
Monday Motivation: Mohanlal lifting weights and battling ropes at 60 will inspire you to be fit and healthy
Malayalam actor Sharan passes away at 49; Mohanlal offers condolences
close