#HappyBirthdayPandiraj trends on social media as fans and celebrities shower the director with wishes
On the birthday of the popular Kollywood director Pandiraj, fans and celebrities have been sharing their wishes for the actor on social media. While some have shared the director’s photo to send their heartwarming wishes, others have asked if they can expect an update about his upcoming film with Suriya, which is tentatively titled as Suriya 40. With this, the film is also trending on the micro blogging website Twitter. Some of the users even created posters for the director.
Team #Suriya40 wishes director, @pandiraj_dir a very Happy Birthday!#HappyBirthdayPandiraj #HBDPandiraj @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/fN9rWuSMwI
— BARaju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) June 7, 2021
இன்று பிறந்தநாள் காணும் #Suriya40 இயக்குனரும் அண்ணன் @Suriya_offl வுடைய நண்பருமான அண்ணன் @pandiraj_dir அவர்களுக்கு,
இனிய பிறந்தநாள் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள் pic.twitter.com/gUO63hqmix
— siva (@sivaprakashrr) June 7, 2021
@pandiraj_dir a man who teaches th value of respect,love& family thru his Films. Sir, your journey frm an AD to one of th most bankable directors has not been an easy one.
From #pasanga to #Suriya40,you have been an #Inspiration.such a pleasure workin wt sir.Happy bday.
-Anish
— anish padman (@itsactoranish) June 7, 2021
Happy Birthday @pandiraj_dir Sir
All the very best for your up coming project #suriya40 From @AKSFWA1 #Suriya40BySunPictures #happybirthdaypandiraj @Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian @Hari_AISFC @AbYSFC @venkatvnt pic.twitter.com/ye3hkeAtZA
— SANTHU SIVANAND S (@KarthuSanthu) June 7, 2021
Family man @pandiraj_dir Sir Wish you a very happy birthday! Wonderful year ahead. Setup for your #Suriya40 treat.
Waiting for official Updates #HappybirthdayPandiraj #HBDPandiraj#Suriya40 @Suriya_offl.#Suriya40BySunPictures
— PRANAV (@PV_Sfc) June 7, 2021
Many More Happy Returns Of The Day @pandiraj_dir Anna #Suriya40 @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/aXm78rcW3i
— SriRangesh (@Shree_Off) June 7, 2021
உங்கள வாழ்த்தனும்னு நெனச்சா கவிதை அருவி மாதிரி கொட்டுது.. எழுதத்தான் வரமாட்டேங்குது.. அதனால நீங்களே அங்கங்க மானே தேனே பொன்மானேல்லாம் போட்டுக்கோங்க.. இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள் @pandiraj_dir #HBDPandiraj
— Thiru (@dir_thiru) June 7, 2021
Wishing @pandiraj_dir a Happy Birthday..
Best wishes for #Suriya40 and all your upcoming projects..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2021
Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Suriya 40 is one of the highly anticipated films of Kollywood. When the film was announced, the makers wrote, “We are happy to announce @Suriya_offl's #Suriya40bySunPictures directed by @pandiraj_dir. #Suriya40”. The makers were shooting the film at a brisk pace before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. It is expected that more updates about the film will be announced by the makers in the upcoming days. We wish director Pandiraj a very happy birthday!