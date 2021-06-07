  1. Home
#HappyBirthdayPandiraj trends on social media as fans and celebrities shower the director with wishes

Fans of the director have also expressed their anticipation to know updates about his upcoming film with Suriya tentatively titled Suriya 40.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 07:16 pm
#HappyBirthdayPandiraj trends on social media as fans and celebrities shower the director with wishes #HappyBirthdayPandiraj trends on social media as fans and celebrities shower the director with wishes
On the birthday of the popular Kollywood director Pandiraj, fans and celebrities have been sharing their wishes for the actor on social media. While some have shared the director’s photo to send their heartwarming wishes, others have asked if they can expect an update about his upcoming film with Suriya, which is tentatively titled as Suriya 40. With this, the film is also trending on the micro blogging website Twitter. Some of the users even created posters for the director.

Ever since his collaboration with Suriya was announced by the makers, Pandiraj has been making the headlines. Tentatively titled as Suriya 40, the film was launched in February with a formal pooja. It will have Priyanka Anand as the leading lady, while D Imman has been roped in to compose music. In April, the makers shared a photo of Suriya from the sets while showing us a glimpse of his look in the film and it made the fans go gaga.








Also Read: Chiranjeevi Sarja 1st Death Anniversary: Meghana Raj recalls June 6th night; To visit late actor's memorial

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Suriya 40 is one of the highly anticipated films of Kollywood. When the film was announced, the makers wrote, “We are happy to announce @Suriya_offl's #Suriya40bySunPictures directed by @pandiraj_dir. #Suriya40”. The makers were shooting the film at a brisk pace before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. It is expected that more updates about the film will be announced by the makers in the upcoming days. We wish director Pandiraj a very happy birthday!

