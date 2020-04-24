HappyWeddingDayAjithShalini: Fans flood Twitter to wish the beloved couple on their 20th marriage anniversary

Fans shared pictures of the lovely couple along with their heart-warming messages and made sure that the hashtag, HappyWeddingDayAjithShalini trends on the social media platform.

One of the most loved couples from the south Thala Ajith and wife Shalini complete 20 years of marriage today. The fans and followers of the stunning couple took to Twitter to wish the couple a very happy wedding anniversary. The fans shared pictures of the lovely couple along with their heart-warming messages and made sure that the hashtag, HappyWeddingDayAjithShalini trends on the social media platform. The south actor Thala Ajith who will feature in the upcoming film Valimai married the gorgeous Shalini on April 24, 2000.

The fans are pouring their love on the beautiful couple with heartfelt wishes and photos of the husband and wife. The fans and followers of the Nerkonda Paarvai actor also shared why they feel the couple is a match made in heaven. Ajith and Shalini have two kids, a girl and a boy named, Anoushka and Aadvik Kumar. As per news reports, Thala Ajith fell in love with his wife Shalini while they were shooting for their film, Amarkalam. The film reportedly did very well at the box office and the film's leading stars got married a year later.

Some rare photos shared by the fans on Twitter show Master actor Thalapathy Vijay at the wedding reception of Ajith and Shalini. In the year 2009, the former actress Shalini stated during an interview with JFW magazine, she was very clear about her priorities and does not regret her decision of leaving films after tying the knot with Thala Ajith. Shalini reportedly said that she did not wish to split her time between doing films and managing her home.

