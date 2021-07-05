Harbhajan Singh Birthday Special: Makers of upcoming film Friendship share first single Adichu Parakkaviduma

Harbhajan plays a mechanical engineering student in this campus flick, which is produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi and Ram Maddukuri.

Friendship is an upcoming film starring cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Action King Arjun, Bigg Boss fame Losliya and Sathish. The film has music composed by DM Udhayakumar and is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The lyrical video of the first song from Friendship was released yesterday on the occasion of Harbhajan Singh's 41st birthday. The song is sung by Thenisai Thendral Deva. Although the song was released as a lyrical video, a few dance movements are seen. The film is touted to be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The song is titled Adichu Parakkaviduma in Tamil and its Telugu and Hindi versions have been titled as Arichi Aragadheeyamma and Aaja Chal Tu Wahan, respectively. Adichu Parakkaviduma comes across as a high-beat dance number. Harbhajan plays a mechanical engineering student in this campus flick, which is produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi and Ram Maddukuri. Friendship is said to deal with friendship (of course!), action, sports and emotions all at once with a social content in place.

என் பிறந்தநாளுக்கு என்னை வாழ்த்திய என் உயிருடன் கலந்த தமிழ் நெஞ்சங்களுக்கு நன்றி.உங்களை மகிழ்விக்க #AdichuParakkaviduma பாடல் என்#Friendship படத்தில் இருந்து Tamil-https://t.co/houixkkJtm@JPRJOHN1 @ImSaravanan_P#Arjun @actorsathish #Losliya@JSKfilmcorp @shamsuryastepup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 4, 2021

Bhajji will reportedly be shown as leading fellow first-year friend to escape from the ragging of the seniors. We will have to wait and watch the consequences as to what happens when Bhajji tries to shield his fellow-mates from the ragging. The first teaser of Friendship had released in March and taken the social media world by storm. Harbhajan will also be seen in the Santhanam starrer Dikkiloona. Bhajji’s movie appearances include Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Second Hand Husband, among others.

