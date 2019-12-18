Harbhajan Singh to don the role of Thiruvalluvar in his web series, to go on air in February 2020

Harbhajan Singh all set to be a part of the web series Thirukkural Consultancy Services. The cricketer will be playing Thiruvalluvar.

Harbhajan Singh will soon be seen in the science fiction film Dikkiloona. The actor kickstarted the shooting rather recently, and the movie also stars Santhana. Bankrolled by KJR Studios, they took to social media to share a photo of Santhanam and Harbhajan Singh. The caption read, “King of spin, lover of Tamil, our CSK singam, Harbhajan Singh begins shooting for Dikkiloona.” The movie is directed by Karthik Yogi, and will also star Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Anagha, Munishkanth Ramdoss, Shirin Kanchwala and Rajendran in important roles.

And now, reports have it that he is all set to be seen in yet another project, a web series this time around. Yes, you read it right. The web series bug ahs caught Harbhajan also, and he will be playing Thiruvalluvar in the web series Thirukkural Consultancy Services. the web series is directed by Dude Vicky. Reports have it that Harbhajan was the original choice of the makers owing to his resemblance to the poet.

Reports further state that the portions with the cricketer have already been shot and we are sure he had a fun time shooting. The web series is slated to go on air on February 2, 2020, and well, it isn't all that much of a wait after all. Are you excited? Drop your comments below.

Credits :The Indian Express

