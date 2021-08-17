Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Nidhhi Agerwal's first regal look as Panchami is a perfect birthday gift to fans

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been the talk of the town since its inception. Amidst the huge buzz, the makers have released the first look of Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami on her birthday and she looks every bit regal in it.

Sharing the first look, director Krish tweeted, "Beauty as ELEGANT & RADIANT as the Moon… We wish our gorgeous #PANCHAMI @AgerwalNidhhi a very Happy Birthday!." The period action-adventure film titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu will see Pawan Kalyan in a never seen before avatar. Now after the first stunning look of Nidhhi from the film, fans cannot wait to know what's in store next.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being made on a Pan-India level and will get a simultaneous release in other languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam along with Telugu. Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2022.

MM Keeravani and ace cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS are handling music and camera respectively. "The period drama is set in the 17th-century backdrop of Mughals and Qutub Shahis era and it will offer a spectacular visual feast. This is an untold story in Indian cinema and will truly be spellbound," the makers of the film said in a press statement.

