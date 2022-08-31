Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Palwan Kalyan sports an intense look as a notorious thief; Power Glance on September 2

Pawan Kalyan is all ready to once again take over the silver screens with the upcoming period action entertainer, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This much-awaited project is scheduled to hit the big screens on the 30 of March in 2023, and in order to maintain hype for this highly awaited drama, the makers will be revealing a preview from the movie shortly. Named "Power Glance", the video will be reaching the audience on 2nd September this year.

Conceptualized and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie marks the maidan collaboration between the director and the actor. Backed by Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is based on the life of a notorious criminal, Veera Mallu. Touted to be an action-adventure drama, the venture is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. Apart from the titular role by Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal will also essay prominent roles in the flick.

Check out the announcement poster below:

Now coming to the technical crew, MM Keeravani is a music composer for the film, and Praveen K. L. is the editor. In addition to this, Gnana Shekar V. S. has looked after the camera work for the movie.

Pawan Kalyan will also headline Harish Shankar's directorial Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. In an exclusive conversation with us, filmmaker Harish Shankar talked about teaming up with the Power Star after almost 10 years. He said, "I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him."