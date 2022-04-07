Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan looks charismatic as he rehearses for an action sequence; PICS

Post the overwhelming success of Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan is back in action. The star was seen rehearsing for a high voltage action sequence for his much-anticipated flick, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. These power-packed stunts have been choreographed by action director Todor Lazarov. The shoot for Krish Jagarlamudi’s directorial will resume from 8th April.

This project marks the maidan collaboration between Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan. Bankrolled by Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is inspired by the life of a notorious criminal Veera Mallu. While the titular role is played by Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal will also essay key roles in the film. This action-adventure drama is set in the 17th Century and is made against the backdrop of the Mughal empire.

Check out the pictures below:

Baahubali composer M. M. Keeravani has provided the tunes for the venture and Gnana Shekar V.S. has taken care of the camera work. Praveen K. L. is the editor.

The action flick will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The final release date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has not been announced yet.

Shooting for the movie was to begin by December 2021, but Pawan Kalyan was occupied with his last release, Bheemla Nayak at the time.

The action thriller helmed by Saagar K. Chandra was released in theatres on 25 March and the venture starring Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon was a success at the box office.

