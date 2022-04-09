Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan promises a visual treat as he flaunts his martial arts skills; Video

Pawan Kalyan has resumed the shoot of his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu on 8 April. While the shoot is in progress, the makers treated fans with an exciting video, which gives a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's intense action sequences. The actor is seen flaunting his marital skills in the video, by promising a perfect visual treat with the film.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the makers wrote, "The skill and prowess of the heroic outlaw#HariHaraVeeraMallu @pawankalyan at his Pre-shoot session! The Warrior's Way.A Film by @DirKrish."

Pawan Kalyan is undergoing intense training under Todor Lazarov, who has worked on RRR and 'Radhe Shyam as stunt director.