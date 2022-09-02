Hari Hara Veera Mallu Power Glance Video: Pawan Kalyan gives goosebumps with his action & top notch BGM

The special glimpse video titled Power Glance from Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been unveiled. Today, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, the makers treated fans with this special video of the Powerstar from the film. The video gives a glimpse of his bravery, and fights aginst foes and his aura is a pure treat to watch. The Background music is a total winner too.

Sharing the glimpse video, director Krish wrote, "#PowerGlance ~ Guts & Glory of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu. Happy birthday to a genuine leader and a remarkable person! Have a great year ahead sir.' Yesterday, the makers shared a brand new poster of Pawan Kalyan from the film. The poster that features the Power Star in a regal getup on a chariot.

Watch the video here:

Conceptualized and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie marks the maidan collaboration between the director and the actor. Backed by Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is based on the life of a notorious warrior, Veera Mallu. Touted to be an action-adventure drama, the venture is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. Apart from the titular role by Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal will also essay prominent roles in the flick.

Baahubali composer M. M. Keeravani has provided the tunes for the venture and Gnana Shekar V.S. has taken care of the camera work. Praveen K. L. is the editor. The action flick will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated to open in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, marking the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, his blockbuster 2008 film Jalsa was re-released in theatres, and fans are going over it and creating a blockbuster record. The collected amount from the film will be donated to Jana Sena Party and the farmers. Sai Dharam Tej also joined fans to watch his uncle's movie.

