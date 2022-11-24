Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Shooting for Pawan Kalyan's period adventure drama underway in Ramoji Film City

After Bheemla Nayak , Pawan Kalyan is giving his full attention to the period action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Now, the latest update about the highly-awaited project is that the shoot for the drama is progressing at a brisk pace. Additionally, an enormous set has been erected by the makers at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for the schedule. The Power Star and the rest of the cast and crew, who are a part of the venture are working on the drama endlessly.

Conceptualized and helmed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie marks the primary association of the director with Pawan Kalyan. Produced by the banner of Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is inspired by the life of a notorious warrior named Veera Mallu. Billed as an action-adventure drama, the movie has been set in the 17th century, against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

Now, coming to the film's cast, besides Pawan Kalyan in the titular character, the venture further stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal in important roles, along with the rest. Now, shifting to the technical crew, Baahubali fame composer M. M. Keeravani has scored the tracks for the film, while Gnana Shekar V.S. has handled the camera work. In addition to this, Praveen K. L. is on board the team as the editor.

Scheduled to release in theatres on 30th March 2023, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be out in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Pawan Kalyan visits the sets of Waltair Veerayya

Pawan Kalyan recently paid a visit to the sets of Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. Sharing a few sneak peeks of the Power Star's visit, the maker of the movie Bobby penned on Twitter, "A Huge moment to be Cherished forever My 2 Most favorite persons Megastar @KChiruTweets garu & Power Star @PawanKalyan garu by my side Kalyan garu has seen #BossParty song & he loved it. Such a Positive person with same love even after all these years. #WaltairVeerayya."

