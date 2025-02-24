Hari Hara Veera Mallu single OUT: Pawan Kalyan looks mesmeric in a folksy banger titled Kollagottinadhiro

In a new single from the movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan takes on a mesmerizing look, dancing to the tunes of a folk-style beat!

By Goutham S
Published on Feb 24, 2025  |  03:48 PM IST |  739
Hari Hara Veera Mallu single: Pawan Kalyan showcases fresh and suave moves in new song
Hari Hara Veera Mallu single: Pawan Kalyan showcases fresh and suave moves in new song (PC: Mega Surya Productions, X)

Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu is gearing up for release this year. Now, the makers of the movie have dropped a new song from the movie titled Kollagottinadhiro.

The song features Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles, exhibiting a vibrant folk song. The track composed by MM Keeravani is penned by Chandrabose in Telugu.

See the song from Hari Hara Veera Mallu here:


Credits: YouTube (Tips Official)
About The Author
Goutham S

