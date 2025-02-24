Hari Hara Veera Mallu single OUT: Pawan Kalyan looks mesmeric in a folksy banger titled Kollagottinadhiro
In a new single from the movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan takes on a mesmerizing look, dancing to the tunes of a folk-style beat!
Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu is gearing up for release this year. Now, the makers of the movie have dropped a new song from the movie titled Kollagottinadhiro.
The song features Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles, exhibiting a vibrant folk song. The track composed by MM Keeravani is penned by Chandrabose in Telugu.
See the song from Hari Hara Veera Mallu here: