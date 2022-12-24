Hari Hara Veera Mallu: THIS Bollywood actor on board for Pawan Kalyan starrer; Deets inside

Popular Hindi film actor Bobby Deol has officially joined the team, today. He is playing the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the project and has commenced shooting for his portions in Hyderabad. A massive ‘darbar’ set, intricately designed by Thota Tharani, dating back to the 17th century, has been erected for this crucial schedule. Major scenes featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol will be filmed. In a special video released by the makers, the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is seen offering a grand welcome to the actor, who’s seen sporting a stylish stubble.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming project Hara Hari Veera Mallu is one of the most anticipated films in the South. The film is being made on a lavish scale with a star-studded cast and the latest to join the cast is popular Bollywood actor Bobby Deol. Yes, he is playing a major role in the film and already commenced shooting for his part in Hyderabad.

Watch the video of Bobby Deol welcome on board for Hara Hari Veera Mallu



Bobby Deol who is extremely excited to make his South debut with Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu said, "I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. When I heard HHVM I got hooked. I am also looking forward to portraying the role of mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with Superstar Pawan Kalyan. The producer of the film AM Rathnam and director Krish Jagarlamudi have done such amazing films in the past. It's great to be associated with such a fabulous team."

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Conceptualized and helmed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the venture further stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal in important roles, along with the rest. Billed as an action-adventure drama, the movie has been set in the 17th century, against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu recently wrapped an extensive schedule spanning 40 days in Ramoji Film City, where crucial action sequences with over 900 crew members were filmed. A special pre-schedule workshop was held prior to the shoot with the primary cast and crew in attendance.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu meets Veera Simha Reddy

Yesterday, Pawan Kalyan visited the sets of Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy as he was shooting in the same studio for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan visits sets of Veera Simha Reddy; Poses for PIC with Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan and team

