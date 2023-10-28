Harish Kalyan and Narmada first wedding anniversary: A glimpse into their love-filled and memorable adventures

On their first wedding anniversary, Kollywood actor Harish Kalyan expressed his love and gratitude for his wife, Narmada. The couple's incredible journey, from their marriage to a lifetime of happiness, was celebrated through a heartwarming video shared on social media.

One can see in the video, the beautiful moments from their wedding day to their romantic getaways and cozy date nights, it is all things love and celebration. "Through the love, laughter, silly fights and adventures, we have found home in each other," wrote Harish Kalyan as he shared a video on instagram. It's inspiring to see such a strong and loving bond between the couple, and we wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.

His note further read, “P.S: Remember this song that I first composed for you? I tried to make this wish special by using it as the audio. So don't mind this phone recorded version. I hope to make it into a song someday What do you think my dear fam? Only if you guys give me the nod."

From Arranged Marriage to Happily Ever After

The love story of Harish Kalyan and Narmada is remarkable because it began as an arranged marriage. They met through their families and, by chance, developed a strong bond and affection for one another. Earlier, Harish said of their arranged marriage, "I am fortunate to have such a life partner." Their love story exemplifies the power of love to transcend the constraints of traditional matchmaking.

Their wedding was a joyous event held at GPN Palace in Thiruverkadu, Chennai, and attended by family, friends, and colleagues from the film industry. Silambarasan, also known as Simbu, graced the occasion, adding to the allure of their special day.

Harish Kalyan's Professional Career

Harish Kalyan is balancing his professional life with the joys of marriage. His highly anticipated films, Nooru Kodi Vaanavil and Diesel will be released soon. Reportedly the actor will also appear in the experimental film Star.

