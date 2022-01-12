Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani starrer romantic drama titled Nooru Kodi Vanavil

Director Sasi's much awaited romantic entertainer, featuring actors Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani in the lead, has been titled 'Nooru Kodi Vanavil'.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film released a motion poster of the film which was shared by actor Harish Kalyan on his Twitter timeline.

Harish said, "'Nooru Kodi Vaanavil' - a Sasi directorial. This wouldn't have been possible without the love and support of you people. We wanted to give it back a 100 times and so we decided to drop this surprise motion poster for you all."

Harish Kalyan plays a character called Vino while Siddhi Idnani plays Fenny in the film that the makers chose to describe as an 'intense love tale'.

Produced by Balaji Kappa and Arun Arunachalam, the film has music by Siddhu Kumar and cinematography by Prasanna S Kumar.

