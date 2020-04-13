Harish Kalyan confesses he has a huge crush on THIS famous south actress

Taking to Twitter, Harish Kalyan answered one of his fans' question about his crush on a famous south actress.

While having an interaction with his fans on Twitter, Kollywood actor Harish Kalyan confessed that he has a huge crush on south actress Rashmika Mandanna. Last week, the actor answered fans’ questions with #askharishkalyan, in which a fan asked the actor whether he has a crush on any actress, to which he said that he has a huge crush on Rashmika Mandanna. This Tweet took over the internet as fans started sharing it across all social media platforms.

Rashmika's fans were taken by surprise with the actor’s open tweet and they asked if they both were teaming up for any film. During the session, he also his most favorite movies and thanked his fans for being supportive all these years. On the work front, Harish Kalyan's Dharala Prabhu hit the screens on March 13. The film gained a good response, but it did not have a longer run in theaters as a nationwide shutdown was imposed amid COVID 19 outspread. Written and Directed by Krishna Marimuthu, the film had Tanya Hope and Vivekh in key roles.

Rashmika, on the other hand, was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles. Following reports about Rashmika’s role as the female lead in Suriya’s next film with Hari, the actor stated in a social media post that though she has not signed for any Tamil films, she hoped to entertain Tamil audience soon.

