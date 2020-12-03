Harish Kalyan looks divine in this viral PHOTO as he starts his holy journey to Sabarimala

Earlier in September, it was announced that his next film will be helmed by director Sasi. Wishing the director on his birthday, Harish Kalyan revealed the news.

The season of Sabarimala is here and several people in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be starting their journeys to see Lord Ayyappa. A photo of Kollywood star Harish Kalyan is making the rounds on social media, where he is seen taking part in a pooja ceremony which is conducted before starting the holy journey to the Sabarimala temple. In the photo, he can be seen wearing black dothi and a face mask.

Earlier in September, it was announced that his next film will be helmed by director Sasi. Wishing the director on his birthday, Harish Kalyan revealed the news. Wishing the director, Harish Kalyan wrote, “Happy Birthday Sasi sir.. From watching your films and now to be working with you in your next project it feels overwhelming, thanks & looking forward to start shooting”.

Also Read: Ex Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijaykumar's new tattoo near her neck leaves netizens curious

It is expected that an announcement regarding the film’s shooting in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, hearsay has that Harish Kalyan will be collaborating with Sanjay Bharathi yet again. Buzz is that the new movie will be an action thriller and the film was supposed to go on floors in April. However, it did not happen as the lockdown for COVID-19 was imposed. It is expected that the makers will officially announce it soon. He was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Vicky Donor.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×