Harish Kalyan officially CONFIRMS his next film with director Sasi; Says he is excited to about the film

While wishing the director on his birthday, Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Harish Kalyan revealed the news on his Twitter space.
Harish Kalyan is one of the popular Kollywood stars. From being a participant in the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss to becoming a sensational star, Harish Kalyan surely knows his way around to reach his fans. Now, when his fans are waiting to know more updates about his film, the actor has officially announced that he will be next seen in a film directed by Sasi.

While wishing the filmmaker on his birthday, Harish Kalyan revealed the news and stated that it was overwhelming as he has been a great fan of Sasi’s films. Sharing the news on Twitter, Harish Kalyan wrote, “Happy Birthday Sasi sir.. From watching your films and now to be working with you in your next project it feels overwhelming, thanks & looking forward to start shoot”. As soon as the news came up, Harish’s fans took to the comments section and congratulated the actor.

See his post here:

Meanwhile, hearsay has that Harish Kalyan will be collaborating with Sanjay Bharathi yet again. Buzz is that the new movie will be an action thriller and the film was supposed to go on floors in April. However, it did not happen as the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. It is expected that the makers will officially announce it soon. He was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Vicky Donor.

