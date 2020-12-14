Harish Kalyan recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic look in the third poster of his upcoming film Star; See post
Popular Kollywood actor Harish Kalyan, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja and director Elan’s \film Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, which hit and the combination was one of the most popular. Now, the trio is back again and they have collaborated for a film titled Star. With Karish Kalyan as the lead actor, the film has Elan as the director, while Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music. On Rajinikanth’s birthday, the makers shared Harish’s first look for the film, where he was seen recreating Rajinikanth from the film Thalapathy.
The next day, the shared the second poster, where Harish was seen in the get up of Kamal Haasan from the film Sigappu Roojakkal. Now, they have shared the third poster in which Harish Kalyan is seen as Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Harish is seen posing King Khan’s iconic pose in the poster.
#Star 3rd look - inspired by our Bollywood baadshah @iamsrk’s iconic character, A star who is loved by millions across the world! What an inspiration you are sir!? @elann_t @thisisysr @sidd_rao @nixyyyyyy @Ezhil_DOP @editor_prasanna @Meevinn @sujith_karan @kunaldaswani pic.twitter.com/T2nC1pAhUf
— Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) December 14, 2020
Sharing the photo, Harish Kalyan wrote, “#Star 3rd look - inspired by our Bollywood baadshah @iamsrk’s iconic character, A star who is loved by millions across the world! What an inspiration you are sir!?” As soon as the poster came up, fans took to the comments section and marveled at it for making the recreation look so good. Talking about the film, the director told The Times Of India that the film is not the same genre as PPK. He added that the film will have more songs than Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. He also revealed that Harish Kalyan will have multiple looks in the film.