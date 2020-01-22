Harish Kalyan’s Dharala Prabhu to have eight music composers

Actor Harish Kalyan will be next seen in the Tamil remake of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's hit film Vicky Donor. Titled Dharala Prabhu, the film is being directed by Krishna Marimuthu, whose first film was a Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam. Screen Scene Media Entertainment is producing the film and it has actor Vivekh in important role. Tanya Hope has been roped in to play the female lead. Now, the makers of the film have revealed that the film will have eight music directors to compose music for the film.

Vivek-Merin duo, Khaber Vasuki, three member rock band Madley Blues, four member Tamil rock band Oorka, British playback singer Inno Genga, Sean Roldan, Bharath Sankar have been roped in to compose music for Dharala Prabhu. Vivek-Mervin duo’s latest was Dhanush starrer Pattas. Oorka is a four-member Tamil rock band from Chennai. Bharath Sankar is on Vocals & Keys, JC on the Guitars, Pradeep Kumar on the Bass and Tapass Naresh on Drums for the band. Inno Genga’s last song in Tamil was from the movie Petta, Ullaalla.

Talking about the film, the director said that though it is a remake, the Tamil version will have an originality and it won't be an absolute copy of the Hindi version. He stated that the main lead, Harish Kalyan, will be a grounded character unlike Ayushmann Khurrana, who was loud and outgoing in Vicky Donor.

Credits :Twitter

Read More