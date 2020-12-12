Harish Kalyan’s Star: Makers reveal first look resembling Rajinikanth from Thalapathy; Take a look

On Rajinikanth’s birthday, the makers revealed Harish Kalyan’s first look for the film, where Harish Kalyan resembles Rajinikanth from the latter’s film Thalapathy with Mammootty.

Popular Kollywood actor Harish Kalyan, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja and director Elan gave a power packed superhit rom-com Pyaar Prema Kaadhal in 2018. Now, the successful trio announced their next collaboration, which will be a coming-of-age film. Now, on Rajinikanth’s birthday, the makers revealed Harish Kalyan’s first look for the film, where Harish Kalyan resembles Rajinikanth from the latter’s film Thalapathy with Mammootty. The costume, makeup and postures of Harish Kalyan in the poster are similar to that of Rajinikanth in Thalapathy.

Sharing the photo, Harish Kalyan wrote, “Presenting the first look of my next film titled #STAR on our superstar’s bday, with all your love & god’s blessings. Thanks a ton to my team”. As soon as the poster came up, fans took to the comments section and marvelled at it for making it look like a replica of Thalapathy. Talking about the film, the director told The Times Of India that the film is not the same genre as PPK. He added that the film will have more songs than Pyar Prema Kadhal. He also revealed that Harish Kalyan will have multiple looks in the film.

PPK had Raiza Wilson as the leading lady, who was Harish Kalyan’s co contestant from Bigg Boss Tamil 1. It is expected that the rest of the cast and crew members will be announced by the makers soon. Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which is the Tamil remake of Hindi film Vicky Donor.

Credits :Instagram

