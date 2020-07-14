  1. Home
Harish Kalyan’s version of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara title song creates a buzz online; WATCH video

His singing was lauded by several of his fans and popular Kollywood actor Mahat Raghavendra too appreciated his singing.
Harish Kalyan is one of the most promising and talented actors in Kollywood. The actor shot to his fame after his participation in the first season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. After the show, he went on to act in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal with his co-contestant Raiza as the leading lady and the film turned out to be a huge hit. Harish Kalyan, who has been sharing his time in the lockdown period on social media, has now taken over the internet by posting a video of him singing Dil Bechara title track.

Taking to his social media handle, Harish Kalyan also stated that the song has become his latest favourite and that he has been listening to it on loop. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Gave a try on #DilBecharaTitleTrack with my keys. My recent fav, on loop mode!! Love you @arrahman sir. Dedicated to #SSR & his fans”. His singing was lauded by several of his fans and popular Kollywood actor Mahat Raghavendra too appreciated his singing.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Harish Kalyan was last seen in Dharala Prabhu directed by Krishna Marimuthu. The film had Tanya Hope, Vivekh playing key roles. Dharala Prabhu was the official remake of Hindi blockbuster film Vicky Donor. He will be next seen in the official Tamil remake of Tollywood film Pelli Choppulu with Priya Bhavani Shankar as the leading lady. The yet to be titled film is directed by Karthik Sundar.

