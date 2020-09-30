  1. Home
Harish Kalyan shares a beautiful photo with Priya Bhavani Shankar; Says 'Love is in the air'

Priya also commented on Harish Kalyan's Instagram post and fans are confused if they are dating in real.
September 30, 2020
Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar photo Harish Kalyan shares a beautiful photo with Priya Bhavani Shankar; Says 'Love is in the air'
Clearly, love is in the air for actors Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Harish Kalyan took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of him with Priya and wrote, "Finally, Happy for US @priya_Bshankar #HarishHeartsPriya #LoveIsInTheAir (sic)." The photo has taken social media by storm and fans can't stop commenting on it. Not just that, Priya also commented on Harish Kalyan's Instagram post and fans are confused if they are dating in real. 

Priya Bhavani Shankar left a cute comment on Harish Kalyan's post. She replied, "Lockdown mudiyara varaikum unnala wait panna mudila la @iamharishkalyan I wanted to make it public first.. I earned it." (sic)

Harish then replied to her, "Cant wait! Wont wait! I’m making it official! 5pm tomorrow!!!” (sic)." Well, we too can't wait to know what it is all about! Harish's photo has sent fans into frenzy. Harish and Priya will be making official what? Is it about their upcoming film's title? 

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finally, Happy for US  @priyabhavanishankar #HarishHeartsPriya #LoveIsInTheAir

A post shared by Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) on

To unversed, Priya, earlier this year confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Rajvel by posting a cute picture of them together. She wrote, "I wasn’t surprised when you fell in love with the most happy, confident, less attractive, so called average looking ‘me’ from college a decade ago. But I am surprised you chose to stay with this ‘new me’ through everything. It is NOT fun & exciting to be with a broken person picking their destroyed pieces. picture of them together. She wrote."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I wasn’t surprised when you fell in love with the most happy, confident, less attractive, so called average looking ‘me’ from college a decade ago. But I am surprised you chose to stay with this ‘new me’ through everything. It is NOT fun & exciting to be with a broken person picking their destroyed pieces. நீ, நான் கேட்க மறந்த இசை. காயங்களை மறக்க புதிய காதலின் கிளர்ச்சி தேவையில்லை, சூழ்நிலைக்கு மாறாத அன்பு போதும் என்றிருக்கும் பேராண்மை. எனக்கு ஒரு பெண் குழந்தை பிறந்தா அவள் வாழ்க்கைல உன்னை மாதிரி ஒரு ஆண் இருக்கனும்னு நான் கடவுளை கேட்டுக்கறேன் in my world full of stars you remain my sunshine! Happy birthday maa

A post shared by Priya BhavaniShankar (@priyabhavanishankar) on

Meanwhile, Harish and Priya will be seen together in the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma. The remake version is being directed by Kaarthikk Sundar. 

Credits :Instagram

