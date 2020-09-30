Harish Kalyan shares a beautiful photo with Priya Bhavani Shankar; Says 'Love is in the air'

Priya also commented on Harish Kalyan's Instagram post and fans are confused if they are dating in real.

Clearly, love is in the air for actors Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Harish Kalyan took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of him with Priya and wrote, "Finally, Happy for US @priya_Bshankar #HarishHeartsPriya #LoveIsInTheAir (sic)." The photo has taken social media by storm and fans can't stop commenting on it. Not just that, Priya also commented on Harish Kalyan's Instagram post and fans are confused if they are dating in real.

Priya Bhavani Shankar left a cute comment on Harish Kalyan's post. She replied, "Lockdown mudiyara varaikum unnala wait panna mudila la @iamharishkalyan I wanted to make it public first.. I earned it." (sic)

Harish then replied to her, "Cant wait! Wont wait! I’m making it official! 5pm tomorrow!!!” (sic)." Well, we too can't wait to know what it is all about! Harish's photo has sent fans into frenzy. Harish and Priya will be making official what? Is it about their upcoming film's title?

Meanwhile, Harish and Priya will be seen together in the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma. The remake version is being directed by Kaarthikk Sundar.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×