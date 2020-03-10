Harish Kalyan starrer Dharala Prabhu granted U/A certificate; Read Details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Harish Kalyan and Tanya Hope starrer Dharala Prabhu has been finally granted U/A certificate. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2020.

If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of headlines for some time, it is Dharala Prabhu. The Harish Kalyan starrer happens to be a remake of the 2011 Bollywood movie Vicky Donor featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and in the lead roles. It is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The storyline of Dharala Prabhu revolves around issues related to infertility and sperm donation that has obviously piqued the interest of the audiences.

As we speak of this, Harish Kalyan has taken to his Twitter handle and announced that the movie has been granted U/A certificate. Here’s what he writes, “We Welcome “U/A” ll to the theatres with so much love.” He has also added a picture along with the tweet in which this particular message is written in bold letters with a pink background. For the unversed, Dharala Prabhu is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2020.

Check out Harish Kalyan’s tweet below:

The movie features Tanya Hope as the female lead and it has been directed by Krishna Marimuthu. Talking about Harish Kalyan, the promising actor was last seen in the romantic thriller Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Ranivum which hit the theatre screens in 2019. He had been paired up opposite Shilpa Manjunath in the movie that was produced by Balaji Kapa and directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. Its storyline was reportedly inspired by an Indonesian movie titled Posesif.

