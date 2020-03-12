Harish Kalyan starrer Dharala Prabhu's new sneak peak will tickle your funny bones; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The makers of Harish Kalyan starrer Dharala Prabhu released a sneak peak video, in which actor Vivekh can be seen as a doctor, interviewing candidates.

Dharala Prabhu, which has Harish Kalyan in the lead role, was released today. A sneakpeak of the movie was released by the makers today, in which actor Vivekh can be seen in a doctor avatar, interviewing sperm donors. The hilarious scene will get your ribs ticked. Dharala Prabhu is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor, which had Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film is being directed by Krishna Marimuthu, whose first film was a Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam.

Screen Scene Media Entertainment has produced the film and it has actor Tanya Hope as the female lead. The film’s music was scored by eight music directors for the first time in Kollywood cinema. Vivek-Merin duo, Khaber Vasuki, three member rock band Madley Blues, four member Tamil rock band Oorka, British playback singer Inno Genga, Sean Roldan, Bharath Sankar were the eight composers who scored music for Dharala Prabhu.

Vivek-Mervin duo’s latest was Dhanush starrer Pattas. Oorka is a four-member Tamil rock band from Chennai. Bharath Sankar is on Vocals & Keys, JC on the Guitars, Pradeep Kumar on the Bass and Tapass Naresh on Drums for the band. Inno Genga’s last song in Tamil was from the movie Petta, Ullaalla. Talking about the film, the director said that though it is a remake, the Tamil version will have an originality and it won't be an absolute copy of the Hindi version. He stated that the main lead, Harish Kalyan, will be a grounded character unlike Ayushmann Khurrana, who was loud and outgoing in Vicky Donor.

Sneak peak 02 of Dharala Prabu !! https://t.co/Rf8DDhQtJo — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) March 12, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More