  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Harish Kalyan thanks fans after they shower him with ‘love letters’ on his birthday; Says he's truly touched

Harish Kalyan rose to fame after his participation in the first season on Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. He is known for his roles in Dharala Prabhu, Pyar Prema Kadhal and Ispede Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2020 06:08 pm
Harish Kalyan thanks fans after they shower him with ‘love letters’ on his birthday; Says he's truly touchedHarish Kalyan thanks fans after they shower him with ‘love letters’ on his birthday; Says he's truly touched
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Harish Kalyan is one of the few actors in Kollywood, who has shot to instant fame with few movies. While he is known for having a massive female fan base, it wouldn’t be an understatement to call him the ‘Chocolate Boy’ of Tamil cinema. He celebrated his birthday a couple of days back and his fans wrote numerous ‘love letters’ for him and wished him on the special occasion. They shared their summaries and poems and shared them on Twitter.

Thanking them for the special wishes, Harish Kalyan shared the letters on his Twitter space. He wrote on the micro blogging website, “Truly touched reading these letters from you all! The love you people shower keeps me going upwards! Thank you!” Some even shared the actor’s portraits that they sketched. Harish Kalyan rose to fame after his participation in the first season on Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. He is known for his roles in Dharala Prabhu, Pyaar Prema Kadhal and Ispede Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum.

Check Harish Kalyan's Tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, reports suggest that Harish Kalyan will be collaborating with Sanjay Bharathi yet again. Buzz is that the new movie will be an action thriller and the film was supposed to go on floors in April. However, it did not happen as the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. He was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Vicky Donor.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement