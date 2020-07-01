Harish Kalyan thanks fans after they shower him with ‘love letters’ on his birthday; Says he's truly touched

Harish Kalyan is one of the few actors in Kollywood, who has shot to instant fame with few movies. While he is known for having a massive female fan base, it wouldn’t be an understatement to call him the ‘Chocolate Boy’ of Tamil cinema. He celebrated his birthday a couple of days back and his fans wrote numerous ‘love letters’ for him and wished him on the special occasion. They shared their summaries and poems and shared them on Twitter.

Thanking them for the special wishes, Harish Kalyan shared the letters on his Twitter space. He wrote on the micro blogging website, “Truly touched reading these letters from you all! The love you people shower keeps me going upwards! Thank you!” Some even shared the actor’s portraits that they sketched. Harish Kalyan rose to fame after his participation in the first season on Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. He is known for his roles in Dharala Prabhu, Pyaar Prema Kadhal and Ispede Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum.

Check Harish Kalyan's Tweet here:

Truly touched reading these letters from you all! The love you people shower keeps me going upwards! Thank you ! pic.twitter.com/2MbWaC6m6D — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, reports suggest that Harish Kalyan will be collaborating with Sanjay Bharathi yet again. Buzz is that the new movie will be an action thriller and the film was supposed to go on floors in April. However, it did not happen as the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. He was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Vicky Donor.