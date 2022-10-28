Harish Kalyan wedding: New bride Narmada gets teary-eyed as she ties the knot with the actor; WATCH

In a previous video from the wedding, the bride and groom can be seen having fun during the jaimala ceremony. The two are all smiles as they exchange garlands during the nuptials held at the GPN Palace in Thiruverkadu, Chennai.

Kollywood actor Harish Kalyan exchanged wedding vows with Chennai-based entrepreneur Narmada Udayakumar today in an intimate ceremony. In a video from the ceremony doing rounds on social media, the new bride can be seen getting teary-eyed during the nuptials. She can be seen folding her hands as the actor ties the mangalsutra. In the end, Harish Kalyan plants a kiss on her cheek

Love or Arrange marriage?

The Tamil star shared details about his wedding yesterday during a press conference. When asked if this is a love marriage or arranged marriage, Harish Kalyan clarified that it is an arranged marriage. He was quoted as saying, "The marriage is an arranged marriage. Her name is Narmada Udayakumar. We met through our families and liked each other and that's how this journey started. I am happy to have such a life partner."

Engagement Announcement

During the Dussehra celebration this year, Harish Kalyan took to his social media and dropped some lovey-dovey photos with his ladylove. The actor further penned a heartfelt note that read, "With all my heart, for all my life. I'm extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be. Love you to bits. With God's blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek to double the love from you all, now and always."

Harish Kalyan has to his credit noteworthy projects like Sindhu Samaveli, Poriyaalan, Vil Ambu, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, among others. However, he is best known for his participation in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, where he was the second runner-up.

