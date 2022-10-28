Harish Kalyan wedding: The jaimala ceremony of the elated actor and his bride is all things love

In a video that has surfaced on social media, we can see the bride and groom during the jaimala ceremony. The two are enjoying the festivities to the fullest, and are all smiles in the clip. The ceremony was held at the GPN Palace in Thiruverkadu, Chennai.

The D-Day for the Tamil actor Harish Kalyan is finally here. As we informed you earlier, the Kollywood star will be tying the knot with his fiancée, Narmada Udayakumar today 28th October. Now, we bring to you the first glimpse of the nuptials. The Kaadhali actor made for an extremely handsome groom in a traditional outfit comprising a kurta and mundu. The beard and pushed-back hair made the look even more appealing.

Wedding details

Yesterday, the Kollywood star addressed a press conference before the wedding and spilled the beans about the special day. Although it was speculated to be a love marriage, Harish Kalyan clarified that it is in fact an arranged marriage. He was quoted as saying, "The marriage is an arranged marriage. Her name is Narmada Udayakumar. We met through our families and liked each other and that's how this journey started. I am happy to have such a life partner."

Who is Naramada Udayakumar

For the unaware, Naramada Udayakumar is an entrepreneur, who heads companies like Thisisher, and is based in Chennai.

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, the actor shared cosy pictures with his ladylove on Twitter, alongside a heartfelt note that read, "With all my heart, for all my life. I'm extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be. Love you to bits. With God's blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek to double the love from you all, now and always."

