Harish Kalyan will have multiple avatars in his next film with Elan REVEALS the director

Harish Kalyan, Elan and Yuvan Shankar Raja will be collaborating yet again for a film titled Hey.

Popular Kollywood actor Harish Kalyan, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja and director Elan gave a power packed superhit rom-com Pyar Prema Kadhal in 2018. Now, the success trio announced their next collaboration, which will be a coming-of-age film. Talking about the film, the director told The Times Of India that the film is not the same genre as PPK. He added that the film will have more songs than Pyar Prema Kadhal. He also revealed that Harish Kalyan will have multiple looks in the film.

The English daily quoted him as saying, “This won’t be a rom-com like PPK, but it will be as musical as that; in fact, it is likely to have even more songs than PPK. Harish will have many looks in this one.” The director also revealed that owing to the pandemic situations, they will not travel abroad to compose music for the film but they will travel to Chennai, Mumbai and Goa for music compositions.

It is to be noted that the makers of Pyar Prema Kadhal travelled to Bangkok to compose music. PPK had Raiza Wilson as the leading lady, who was Harish Kalyan’s co contestant from Tamil Bigg Boss 1. It is expected that the rest of the cast and crew members will be announced by the makers soon. Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which is the Tamil remake of Hindi film Viki Donor.

