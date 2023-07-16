Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja in talks for Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid; Ustaad Bhagat Singh postponed?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Pawan Kalyan film with director Harish Shankar is rumored to be postponed. Many reasons have been stated for the alleged postponement of the film, including Pawan Kalyan being busy with his political campaigns. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Now, it is being reported that Harish Shankar will instead work with Ravi Teja on a completely different film.

Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja are in talks for a Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid

To add to the buzz regarding the postponement of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, reports have started coming out that Harish Shankar will now be directing Ravi Teja in an entirely new movie. As his film with Pawan Kalyan has been reportedly put on hold, the director does not want to waste any time in between. So, he has chosen to move on to his next, which will star Ravi Teja.



Also, the film on which the Gabbar Singh director and the Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi actor are working together will be a remake of the Hindi film Raid. The 2018 film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, had Ajay Devgyn in the lead role of Amay Patnaik. The film is based on real-life incidents of income tax raids conducted by officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh postponed?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the highly anticipated Pawan Kalyan film has been reportedly delayed. There has been no official confirmation regarding the same. The film was supposed to consist of an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Pooja Hegde, Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Kalyan, Ashutosh Rana, and Gautami.

The film is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their production company, Mythri Movie Makers. It would have certainly been an interesting film to watch purely as an audience when we look at the talented cast members.

